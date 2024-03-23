8.4 C
London
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentSanya Malhotra’s ‘Mrs’ to be screened at Hawaii International Film Festival
Entertainment

Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Mrs’ to be screened at Hawaii International Film Festival

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

SMASHBengali and Guranisha Randhawa to host BBC Asian chat show ‘One More Chai’

BBC Asian Network on Friday announced the launch of...
Entertainment

IPL 2024: AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam perform at opening ceremony

Adding a musical touch to the grand opening ceremony...
Entertainment

BBC acquires all seasons of Suits

BBC has bought all nine seasons of the beloved...
Entertainment

‘Monkey Man’: Second trailer for Dev Patel’s directorial debut out

After receiving a rousing response for the first trailer...
Entertainment

Shah Rukh-Kajol-starrer ‘Baazigar’ set to re-release in cinemas

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty-starrer cult...

Filmmaker Arati Kadav’s latest film Mrs, a remake of the Malayalam critical hit The Great Indian Kitchen, is set to be screened at the 2024 edition of Hawaii International Film Festival (HIFF).

The film, described as a poignant exploration of resilience, will be screened on two days at the festival, according to the official website of the festival.

Kadav, best known for 2019’s Cargo, is also credited as a writer on the movie along with Anu Singh Chaudhary and Harman Baweja.

Mrs features Sanya Malhotra as dance teacher Richa who has an instant connection to the wealthy doctor Diwakar.

“But she soon finds herself in an overcooked and tasteless happily ever after laced with misogyny, arrogance, and stubbornness. The kitchen has the solution to all problems. So Richa cooks splendid dishes with love and dedication, refusing to yield to male dominance,” read the official plotline.

The movie, which also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Harman Baweja, and Pammi Baweja. It is presented by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios.

The original Malayalam movie, The Great Indian Kitchen, was written and directed by Jeo Baby. It starred Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodin in the lead roles.

The film was also remade in Tamil language under the same title with actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran. It was directed by R Kannan.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
IPL 2024: AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam perform at opening ceremony
Next article
SMASHBengali and Guranisha Randhawa to host BBC Asian chat show ‘One More Chai’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

SMASHBengali and Guranisha Randhawa to host BBC Asian chat show ‘One More Chai’

Entertainment 0
BBC Asian Network on Friday announced the launch of...

Mustafizur’s brilliance propels Chennai Super Kings to victory

Cricket 0
BANGLADESH’s Mustafizur Rahman returned figures of 4-29 to set...

Indra Nooyi’s advice to Indian students in US: ‘Be watchful’

News 0
AMID a string of tragic and concerning incidents involving...

Popular

One in three black women don’t expect to retire

Business 0
Black and Asian women are facing significant challenges throughout...

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to hospital in Mumbai

Headline Story 0
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalised in Mumbai, according...

International Yoga Festival concludes at Parmarth Niketan

India News 0
THE week-long International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan Ashram...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc