IPL 2024: AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam perform at opening ceremony

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Adding a musical touch to the grand opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League in Chennai, music maestros AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam left the audience in awe with their melodious performances.

Sonu Nigam started his performance with the song ‘Vande Mataram’ and later Rahman joined him on stage.

Not only AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam but also Mohit Chauhan, and Neeti Mohan among others set the stage ahead of the match.

Making it more special Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances at the ceremony.

Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar captivated the audience with a power-packed performance at the ceremony.

Wait is finally over as cricket fans are about to watch the blockbuster opening clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The home crowd will thus welcome the opportunity to see the 42-year-old kick off another IPL season but this time under the new captain opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who took the captaincy baton from Dhoni on Thursday. The game will also mark a new chapter in CSK’s illustrious history, as Gaikwad was named captain of the squad on match day, bringing Dhoni’s role into the side’s huge spotlight.

The CSK and RCB have faced each other in 31 matches so far, where Chennai won 20 and Bengaluru registered just 10 victories.

