Friday, March 22, 2024
BBC acquires all seasons of Suits

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

BBC has bought all nine seasons of the beloved American legal drama Suits after it turned out to be one of the most watched shows on Netflix last year.

Featuring Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht, Patrick J Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Rick Hoffman on the ensemble cast, the series is set in a New York City law firm and follows Harvey Specter (Macht), who hires Mike Ross (Adams) despite the latter not having gone to law school. Both of them manage to close tough cases while hiding the truth about Ross.

The Duchess of Sussex plays paralegal Rachel Zane in the show, which first hit the airwaves in 2011 and concluded in 2019, but she bowed out in 2017.

In addition to Suits, BBC also acquired St. Denis Medical and The Best Man: The Final Chapters for its channels and the BBC iPlayer.

St. Denis Medical is a workplace comedy set in a hospital in Oregon, which is understaffed and underfunded. It is led by Wendi McLendon-Covey, Josh Lawson, Allison Tolman, Mekki Leeper, Kahyun Kim, Kaliko Kauahi, and David Alan Grier.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters, on the other hand, is a spin-off of the series of movies of the same name by Universal. It stars Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan, Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard, Nia Long, Melissa De Sousa, Regina Hall and Harold Perrineau.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, told BBC, “This is a really exciting and enjoyable trio of star-studded series: the hotly-anticipated comedy, St. Denis Medical, the sassy, romantic comedy-drama, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, and the smart and stylish legal drama, Suits. We couldn’t be more delighted to bring them all to BBC viewers.”

