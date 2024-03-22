11.5 C
London
Friday, March 22, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryIndia planning own democracy index, after global downgrades
Headline Story

India planning own democracy index, after global downgrades

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Police probing Tory donor’s alleged comments about Abbott

British police said on Friday they were investigating possibly...
Headline Story

Child poverty hits record high in UK, data shows

AN unprecedented rise in child poverty happened across the...
Headline Story

India finds involvement of rogue officials in Pannun assassination plot

AN Indian investigation has found that rogue officials, not...
Headline Story

Asian donors put faith in Sunak ahead of elections

BRITISH Asian donors made significant contributions to political parties...
Headline Story

Starmer not easily accessible, says adviser on race Baroness Lawrence

While opinion polls may favour the Labour Party and...

After India’s democratic credentials faced a series of downgrades by various international agencies, the Narendra Modi administration is planning to develop a homegrown democracy ratings index to counter the Western narrative, Al Jazeera reports.

Though the Indian government has been publicly dismissive of these reports, it is keen to retain the country’s long-standing image of being the ‘world’s largest democracy’.

The Indian government has approached a major Indian think – Observer Research Foundation, to formulate a rating framework as it also fears the recent downgrades could affect the country’s credit rating.

The foundation is expected to release democracy rankings soon, but it is not clear whether it will happen before the seven-phase India’s general elections, scheduled to kick off on April 19.

Last June, The Guardian reported of the Indian government working to keep its reputation of being a democracy alive after being called out by researchers for serious democratic backsliding.

Some of the recent downgrades include US-based non-profit Freedom House reducing India’s status from a free democracy to a “partially free democracy” in 2021.

Later Sweden’s V-Dem Institute classified India as an “electoral autocracy”.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) ranked India 53rd in its 2020 Democracy Index, labelling it a “flawed democracy”, citing factors such as the Citizenship Amendment Act and the revocation of special status in Indian-administered Kashmir.

In addition, India’s ranking in the World Press Freedom Index has been consistently on the decline.

It fell from 150 in 2022 to 161 this year out of 180 countries, according to the global media watchdog RSF.

India’s hardline Hindu nationalism and action against global charity organisations like Amnesty International and Greenpeace have not gone down well within the international community.

Foreign minister S Jaishankar has often been quick to condemn these reports saying Delhi does not need their sermons on democracy.

However senior Indian officials claim the government is giving importance to these reports and want India’s ranking to improve.

The Indian Law Ministry had tried to seek details from the EIU on its assessment of India, but its request was turned down.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Police probing Tory donor’s alleged comments about Abbott

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

IPL 2024: AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam perform at opening ceremony

Entertainment 0
Adding a musical touch to the grand opening ceremony...

Police step in as Indian brothers transform car into ‘helicopter’

India News 0
INDIAN police seized a DIY car project from two...

This refurbished mine in Wales is the world’s ‘deepest’ hotel

Features 0
The rugged peaks of Snowdonia National Park in Wales...

Popular

One in three black women don’t expect to retire

Business 0
Black and Asian women are facing significant challenges throughout...

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to hospital in Mumbai

Headline Story 0
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalised in Mumbai, according...

International Yoga Festival concludes at Parmarth Niketan

India News 0
THE week-long International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan Ashram...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc