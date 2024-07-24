Kamala Harris energizes Democratic base with record fundraising, party endorsements

Kamala Harris, who was declared as the presidential candidate, has energized the Democratic Party’s support base in less than 50 hours after announcing her bid. Harris, of Indian and African descent, has gained endorsements from almost all party leaders and raised a record USD 100 million from supporters nationwide.

Harris, 59, has come a long way since the 2020 presidential cycle when she had to drop out of the Democratic primary race due to low polling numbers. This time, she has emerged as the only hope for a Democratic Party that seemed divided and threatened by a Trump wave.

We have doors to knock on.

We have people to talk to.

We have phone calls to make. And we have an election to win! https://t.co/hVwG4qRWx8 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 23, 2024

“I am running to be President of the United States. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve alongside our Commander-in-Chief, my friend, President Joe Biden — one of the finest public servants we will ever know. And I am honored to have his support and endorsement,” Harris said in an email to her supporters after becoming the presumptive nominee.

On Sunday (21), President Biden, 81, who faced criticism after a poor debate performance against Republican nominee Donald Trump, announced he was dropping out of the race and endorsed Harris.

Following Biden’s announcement, Harris declared her candidacy and quickly gained the support of the party’s top leadership. By Monday (22) night, she had secured enough delegates to be the presumptive nominee, and she will be formally declared as such at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago beginning August 19.

The Harris campaign has raised USD 100 million from thousands of people nationwide, marking the biggest initial fundraising effort for any presidential campaign. “When I announced my campaign for President, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination. Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee, and as a daughter of California, I am proud that my home state’s delegation helped put our campaign over the top. I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon,” she said.

We believe in a future where every person has the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead. A future where every worker has the freedom to join a union. Where every person has affordable health care, affordable child care, and paid family leave. We believe in a future… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 23, 2024

“I am grateful to President Biden and everyone in the Democratic Party who has already put their faith in me, and I look forward to taking our case directly to the American people,” she added. “This election will present a clear choice between two different visions. Donald Trump wants to take our country back… I believe in a future that strengthens our democracy, protects reproductive freedom and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by but to get ahead.”

Harris emphasized her commitment to uniting the party and the nation and defeating Donald Trump in November. “Over the next few months, I will be traveling across the country talking to Americans about everything that is on the line. I fully intend to unite our party, unite our nation, and defeat Donald Trump in November,” said the vice president.

Before becoming vice president, Harris was a senator from California. She was born to immigrant parents — a Black father from Jamaica and an Indian mother, Shyamala Gopalan, who was a cancer researcher and civil rights activist from Chennai.