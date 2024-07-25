24.8 C
New York
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Trump calls Harris a 'radical left lunatic' in first rally since her nomination
Headline news

Trump calls Harris a ‘radical left lunatic’ in first rally since her nomination

By: vibhuti

Date:

TOPSHOT - Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points to supporters in the crowd after speaking during a campaign rally at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 24, 2024. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump attacked US Vice President Kamala Harris in his first rally since she became the Democratic Party nominee for the upcoming election. He called her a “radical left lunatic” and accused her of supporting the “execution” of babies due to her stance on abortions. Trump said, “She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country.” He added, “We’re not going to let that happen,” while repeatedly mispronouncing Harris’s first name.

Trump’s speech in North Carolina marked a shift as Harris, 59, began her campaign with President Joe Biden’s endorsement after his decision not to seek reelection. Trump, who had been criticizing Biden’s age, now faces Harris as the oldest nominee in US history.

Trump also attacked Harris’s liberal views, calling her “the ultra-liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe.” He labeled her “Lyin’ Kamala” and claimed her record on the border allowed communities to be “ravaged by migrant crime.” He said, “she’s unfit to lead.”

On the topic of abortion, Trump accused Harris of wanting “abortions in the eighth and ninth month of pregnancy” and even the “execution of a baby.” Harris has previously said, “we trust women to make decisions about their own bodies.”

Trump also claimed that Democratic Party leaders ousted Biden in an “undemocratic” way, adding, “Now we have a new victim to defeat.” He questioned whether a third candidate would be brought in if Harris began losing in the polls.

He accused Harris of covering up Biden’s “mental unfitness.” The White House denied covering up any health issues with Biden before his decision to drop out of the race.

Harris’s candidacy has energized Democrats after weeks of turmoil over Biden. At her first rally, Harris criticized Trump for trying to “take the country backward” and focused on his record as a felon, drawing from her experience as a California prosecutor. She said, “So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump’s type.”

