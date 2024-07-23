Vivek Ramaswamy claims US is fighting against an “unelected managerial class”

Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy recently stated that the US is not facing a single candidate but an unelected managerial machine. The Indian-American businessman-turned-politician expressed his views on Monday, pointing out the Democratic Party’s swift move to potentially replace President Joe Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris for the November 5 elections, raising many questions.

“We’re not actually running against a candidate here. We’re running against a machine,” Ramaswamy said in a 15-minute video posted on social media.

During a Republican presidential debate last November, Ramaswamy, 38, predicted Biden would not be the Democratic nominee, a claim initially dismissed as a conspiracy theory. On Sunday, Biden surprised the nation by withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, who is currently the sole Democratic candidate.

We’re not up against a candidate. We’re up against a managerial machine. pic.twitter.com/0pmr5O8p78 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 22, 2024

“It’s not Biden that we were up against at all,” Ramaswamy said, highlighting the perceived cognitive deficits of both Biden and Harris. He argued that these deficits are seen as beneficial by those who control them, describing it as a managerial class undermining the will of everyday citizens.

Ramaswamy emphasized that while Democrats may not agree with everything Trump or the Republican Party says, Americans deserve a president and party that tell the truth, even when it’s difficult.

“Beyond just this individual game, whether it’s Joe or whether it’s Kamala, we got to realise the thing that we’re actually solving for is defeating that machine, the rise of that managerial class,” he said, explaining that this class represents the philosophy of the modern left, focusing on collective will over individual agency.

He urged Democrats to nominate their best possible candidate and accused the Democratic Party of focusing solely on keeping Trump out of office, which he believes has only made Trump and the Republican Party more popular.