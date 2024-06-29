Vivek Ramaswamy slams Biden, calls him ‘unfit’ to be president

Indian-American Republican politician Vivek Ramaswamy has launched a sharp critique against “old man” Joe Biden and the Democratic Party following the first public debate between the presidential candidates on July 27, 2024. The debate, a critical moment in the election cycle, has already sparked significant reactions.

Ramaswamy, a vocal supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his discontent. In his posts, he highlighted Biden’s age and questioned his cognitive abilities, accusing the Democratic Party of using Biden as a “sacrificial lamb.”

Ramaswamy tweeted, “The game is now more obvious than ever: the Democrat Party served up an old man as their sacrificial lamb tonight.” He further added, “They didn’t drug up Biden. They lobotomized him instead.”

Ramaswamy didn’t stop there. He suggested that the Democratic Party should replace Biden during the commercial break, mocking the president’s debate performance. “They should use the commercial break to swap in the real Democratic nominee,” he posted.

Ramaswamy also criticized Biden’s engagement during the debate, stating, “The only time Biden came remotely close to life in the debate is when he’s talking about Trump’s conviction and J6. Turns out he doesn’t give a damn about the things Americans actually care about.”

The first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump took place on Thursday (27) in Atlanta and was hosted by CNN. This early general election debate, the first of its kind to be hosted by a single news outlet, marked a significant departure from tradition.

Both campaigns had opted out of the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, which has organized every presidential debate since 1988.

The debate, moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, was conducted without an audience. To avoid the chaos of the 2020 debates, Biden insisted, and Trump agreed, that candidates’ microphones would be muted when it wasn’t their turn to speak.

Additionally, there were two commercial breaks during the debate, another departure from modern practice, with both candidates agreeing not to consult staff during these breaks.

During the debate, a raspy-voiced Biden confronted Trump, who criticized the economy and leaned into falsehoods about illegal immigration and the January 6 Capitol insurrection. Concerns about Biden’s age were evident, as the 81-year-old seemed to lose his train of thought at times.

Meanwhile, 78-year-old Trump dodged questions about his felony conviction in New York and concerns about his “bombast” style of governance.

Ramaswamy’s comments reflect broader Republican concerns about Biden’s capability to lead, given his age and perceived cognitive decline. Trump’s campaign has long pointed to signs of Biden’s diminished stamina and performance, setting a high bar for his debate performance.

Ramaswamy’s critiques are consistent with these talking points, aiming to underscore the argument that Biden is unfit for another term.

In summary, the 2024 election cycle is heating up with intense debates and sharp criticisms from candidates and their supporters. Vivek Ramaswamy’s vocal critique of Joe Biden highlights the Republican strategy of questioning the incumbent president’s fitness for office while rallying support for their own candidates.

As the election approaches, the political discourse is expected to become even more fervent, with each side striving to make its case to the American electorate.