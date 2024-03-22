11.5 C
London
Friday, March 22, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment‘Monkey Man’: Second trailer for Dev Patel’s directorial debut out
EntertainmentHeadline news

‘Monkey Man’: Second trailer for Dev Patel’s directorial debut out

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

BBC acquires all seasons of Suits

BBC has bought all nine seasons of the beloved...
Entertainment

Shah Rukh-Kajol-starrer ‘Baazigar’ set to re-release in cinemas

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty-starrer cult...
Entertainment

Simone Ashley to lead romantic-comedy ‘Picture This’

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is set to lead Picture...
Entertainment

‘The Crown’, ‘Black Mirror’ lead nominations for BAFTA Television Awards 2024

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA)...
Entertainment

DJ Alan Walker to perform in India

Renowned DJ Alan Walker is set to enthrall the...

After receiving a rousing response for the first trailer of Monkey Man, Universal Pictures has now dropped a second trailer for the much-anticipated directorial debut of Dev Patel.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, the action thriller stars Patel as Kid, a young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club wearing a gorilla mask.

The second trailer focuses on the backstory that drives Patel’s character to seek revenge on the people responsible for the death of his mother. As things heat up, Phil Collins’ classic song “In The Air Tonight” plays, with drums driving the protagonist’s story from man to champion of the people.

Aside from Patel, the film also has Sobhita Dhulipala, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Makarand Deshpande, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher, and Sharlto Copley on the cast. The new trailer features them all and many others.

The action thriller made its world premiere on March 11, 2024, at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.

It was originally set to release on Netflix until Universal and Jordan Peele acquired the film. Universal Pictures is set to release Monkey Man on April 5. It will have to face competition from horror prequel The First Omen from the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Shah Rukh-Kajol-starrer ‘Baazigar’ set to re-release in cinemas
Next article
BBC acquires all seasons of Suits

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

BBC acquires all seasons of Suits

Entertainment 0
BBC has bought all nine seasons of the beloved...

Modi’s party acting out of panic, says India’s opposition

India News 0
VARIOUS constituents of the INDIA bloc condemned Delhi chief...

Geeta Pendse: ‘Words can prompt new ways of thinking’

Features 0
THE TV presenter and journalist, Geeta Pendse, chaired the...

Popular

One in three black women don’t expect to retire

Business 0
Black and Asian women are facing significant challenges throughout...

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to hospital in Mumbai

Headline Story 0
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalised in Mumbai, according...

International Yoga Festival concludes at Parmarth Niketan

India News 0
THE week-long International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan Ashram...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc