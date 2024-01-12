3.5 C
London
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentSalman on ‘Tiger 3’ registering a hit even on streaming
Entertainment

Salman on ‘Tiger 3’ registering a hit even on streaming

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Kamal Haasan announces 237th film of his career

Action choreographer duo Anbariv roped in cinema icon Kamal...
Entertainment

New crop of actors can’t read dialogues in Hindi script: Javed Akhtar

Veteran lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar says he has to write...
Entertainment

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ to Adivi Sesh’s ‘G2’, 8 blockbusters we can’t wait to watch

2024 promises to be a year of an interesting...
Entertainment

‘Annapoorani’: Netflix drops Tamil-language film post backlash

Tamil-language film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, which hit...
Entertainment

I’m doing more with my career than I ever imagined: Romesh Ranganathan

2024 is going to be a busy year for...

After recording a roaring theatrical hit with Tiger 3, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is thrilled that the film is now a hit on streaming too!

He has been flooded with love on social media since the day Tiger 3 dropped on the global streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, on Jan 7.

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the blockbuster Tiger franchise from the fabled YRF Spy Universe that has a hundred percent hit record!

After recording a roaring theatrical hit with Tiger 3, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is thrilled that the film is now a hit on streaming too!

He has been flooded with love on social media since the day Tiger 3 dropped on the global streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, on Jan 7.

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the blockbuster Tiger franchise from the fabled YRF Spy Universe that has a hundred percent hit record!

Salman says, “The Tiger franchise has got unanimous love right from the first film be it theatrically, on satellite, or streaming! So, it feels amazing to see how the third installment of Tiger 3 was first a hit in theatres and now on streaming!”

He adds, “I’m in close contact with my audience through my social media and I can see the outpouring of love now that Tiger 3 has dropped on OTT. As an actor, my biggest and only job is to entertain people thoroughly and I’m happy that Tiger 3 is being enjoyed by people across the world.”

Salman further says, “Tiger 3 is a film that is very close to my heart. So, it felt extremely personal when it became a hit in theatres, and now that it is a hit on streaming within days of its drop. Tiger will always be there to entertain people.”

YRF’s Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi delivered a huge hit at the box office by collecting over £47 million gross worldwide.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
New crop of actors can’t read dialogues in Hindi script: Javed Akhtar
Next article
Kamal Haasan announces 237th film of his career

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Kamal Haasan announces 237th film of his career

Entertainment 0
Action choreographer duo Anbariv roped in cinema icon Kamal...

New crop of actors can’t read dialogues in Hindi script: Javed Akhtar

Entertainment 0
Veteran lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar says he has to write...

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ to Adivi Sesh’s ‘G2’, 8 blockbusters we can’t wait to watch

Entertainment 0
2024 promises to be a year of an interesting...

Popular

Entertainment industry’s most epic fails of 2023

Entertainment 0
WHETHER it has been top talents making a mark,...

Netflix series about diet experiment on twins explores benefits of veganism

Health 0
A new documentary, “You Are What You Eat: A...

Nearly three million urgent cancer tests conducted in England

Health 0
In the last 12 months, new analysis from NHS...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc