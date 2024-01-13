3.5 C
London
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentKamal Haasan announces 237th film of his career
Entertainment

Kamal Haasan announces 237th film of his career

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Zayn Malik teams up with Pakistani trio AUR

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik, who turned a...
Entertainment

Salman on ‘Tiger 3’ registering a hit even on streaming

After recording a roaring theatrical hit with Tiger 3,...
Entertainment

New crop of actors can’t read dialogues in Hindi script: Javed Akhtar

Veteran lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar says he has to write...
Entertainment

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ to Adivi Sesh’s ‘G2’, 8 blockbusters we can’t wait to watch

2024 promises to be a year of an interesting...
Entertainment

‘Annapoorani’: Netflix drops Tamil-language film post backlash

Tamil-language film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, which hit...

Action choreographer duo Anbariv roped in cinema icon Kamal Haasan for their maiden directorial project.

The project, which will be the 237th film of Haasan’s career, was announced by the actor on his official social media pages on Friday evening.

“Proud to add two proven talents in their new avatar as directors for #KH237. Slay it, Masters Anbariv. Welcome to Raaj Kamal Films International again. #ActioninAction,” the 69-year-old actor posted on microblogging site X.

Proud to add two proven talents in their new avatar as directors for #KH237. Slay it, Masters Anbariv. Welcome to Raaj Kamal Films International again.#ActioninAction@RKFI #Mahendran @anbariv @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram pic.twitter.com/uH07IsMVjd

— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 12, 2024

The choreographer duo also shared the news and promised to give their best to the project.

“We saw cinema through our eyes all these days! Now cinema itself has seen us through its eyes! For us, cinema is @ikamalhaasan sir! Kamal sir this is our lifetime achievement! We promise to give the best #KH237 #ActioninAction,” they said on X.

The untitled movie is backed by Haasan’s production banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The actor will produce along with R Mahendran.

Brothers Anbumani and Arivumani are credited as Anbariv for their work as stunt choreographers.

They have worked on some of the biggest titles of the last decade, including films like Kabali, KGF series, Kaithi, Radhe, Sarpatta Parambarai, Leo, Beast, and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

They previously worked with Haasan for Vikram (2022) as well as his upcoming films Indian 2, Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Salman on ‘Tiger 3’ registering a hit even on streaming
Next article
Zayn Malik teams up with Pakistani trio AUR

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Zayn Malik teams up with Pakistani trio AUR

Entertainment 0
Former One Direction member Zayn Malik, who turned a...

Salman on ‘Tiger 3’ registering a hit even on streaming

Entertainment 0
After recording a roaring theatrical hit with Tiger 3,...

New crop of actors can’t read dialogues in Hindi script: Javed Akhtar

Entertainment 0
Veteran lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar says he has to write...

Popular

Entertainment industry’s most epic fails of 2023

Entertainment 0
WHETHER it has been top talents making a mark,...

Netflix series about diet experiment on twins explores benefits of veganism

Health 0
A new documentary, “You Are What You Eat: A...

Nearly three million urgent cancer tests conducted in England

Health 0
In the last 12 months, new analysis from NHS...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc