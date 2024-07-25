New terrorism charges against Salman Rushdie’s assailant link to Hezbollah

Hadi Matar, the man charged with attacking author Salman Rushdie in 2022, has been indicted on terrorism charges, according to documents unsealed on Wednesday (24). The indictment, dated July 17, accuses Matar of attempting to support Hezbollah, a designated terrorist organization.

Matar, a 26-year-old American of Lebanese descent, was previously charged by New York State for the stabbing of Rushdie. The new federal charges include providing material support to Hezbollah, committing an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries, and engaging in an act of terrorism. The Justice Department has stated that Matar attempted to carry out a fatwa against Rushdie endorsed by Hezbollah.

Rushdie, 77, was attacked during an event in New York, resulting in the loss of sight in his right eye and multiple stab wounds. The author, who faced threats since his 1988 novel *The Satanic Verses* was condemned by Iran, was the target of a fatwa issued by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989. Hezbollah has endorsed this fatwa, according to the FBI.

Attorney General Merrick Garland stated, “We allege that in attempting to murder Salman Rushdie in New York in 2022, Hadi Matar committed an act of terrorism in the name of Hezbollah, a designated terrorist organization aligned with the Iranian regime.” FBI Director Christopher Wray added that Matar aimed to carry out the fatwa endorsed by Hezbollah.

Hezbollah is classified as a terrorist organization by the US, the EU, Britain, and most members of the Arab League. The group has recently been involved in ongoing conflict with Israel following the Gaza war.

Matar is currently awaiting trial in New York on charges including attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty and could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted. The trial is expected to begin on October 15.

Matar has stated that he had only read two pages of *The Satanic Verses* but believed he was attacking Islam. Rushdie, who published a memoir titled *Knife* this year, recounted the attack and his recovery. In a recent CBS interview, Rushdie revealed that a surgeon said his attacker’s lack of skill was “the lucky part” of his experience.