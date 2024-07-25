24.8 C
News

Biden steps down from election to ‘unite the country’, endorses Harris in Oval Office address

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 14: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at the White House on July 14, 2024 in Washington, DC. A shooter opened fire injuring former President Trump, killing one audience member, and injuring two others during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. Biden was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden told Americans on Wednesday that he is stepping down from the 2024 election to help unite the country. In a historic speech from the Oval Office, he said it was time to pass the torch to “younger voices.”

“I revere this office. But I love my country more,” the 81-year-old said in a prime-time address, urging the nation to embrace democracy and reject hatred.

“The defense of democracy, which is at stake, is more important than any title,” Biden said. “I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation.”

Biden also praised his Vice President Kamala Harris, who is set to be the new Democratic presidential nominee. “She’s experienced. She’s tough. She’s capable,” he said.

Biden bowed out of the race later than any other president in US history, giving in to weeks of pressure from Democrats after a poor debate performance against Donald Trump raised concerns about his age.

Speaking softly after a Covid infection, Biden used the symbolic setting to highlight his achievements while acknowledging it was time to move on. He said, “there was a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices — yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now.”

Biden’s withdrawal has disrupted Trump’s campaign, which had focused on Biden’s age and mental fitness. Now, Trump, 78, is the oldest candidate in US history.

Trump reacted negatively to Biden’s speech, saying on social media, “Crooked Joe Biden’s Oval Office speech was barely understandable, and sooo bad!” Republicans have called for Biden to step down altogether, questioning his fitness to serve.

Biden insisted he was not a lame duck and would continue to work on the economy and foreign policy for the rest of his term. “Over the next six months I will be focused on doing my job as president,” he said.

One key goal is a peace deal in the Middle East, which many US presidents before Biden have pursued. Biden, critical of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Thursday (25). Netanyahu will also meet Harris and Trump separately.

The US election campaign is moving forward without Biden. In his first rally since Harris became the de facto Democratic nominee, Trump criticized Harris, calling her his “new victim.” He said, “She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country,” and accused her of hiding Biden’s “mental unfitness.”

Harris, campaigning on Wednesday (24), told a Black college sorority in Indianapolis, “I am fighting for our nation’s future.”

