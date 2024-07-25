24.8 C
Musk denies funding Trump’s campaign with $45 million monthly donations

By: vibhuti

Date:

The Wall Street Journal had reported that Musk planned to donate $45 million monthly to America PAC, despite Musk stating months ago that he would not donate to Trump or President Joe Biden. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Elon Musk has denied reports that he is donating $45 million a month to support former US president Donald Trump’s latest campaign for the White House.

On Tuesday (23), Musk called the claim that he was funding a political Super-PAC “ridiculous.” Super-PACs can spend unlimited amounts on political candidates and causes.

Musk clarified that he is donating to America PAC but at a much lower level, focusing on supporting meritocracy and individual freedom. He noted that while Republicans mostly support these values, they do not do so entirely.

This denial came after Vice President Kamala Harris reinvigorated the Democratic campaign by stepping in for Joe Biden.

The Wall Street Journal had reported that Musk planned to donate $45 million monthly to America PAC, despite Musk stating months ago that he would not donate to Trump or President Joe Biden.

Earlier this month, Musk formally endorsed Trump’s candidacy for US president after Trump survived a shooting at a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Musk is one of several major backers of the new fund. Other supporters reportedly include Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, former US ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft, and cryptocurrency investors Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.

