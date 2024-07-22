24.5 C
Monday, July 22, 2024
Vinod Khosla and Elon Musk clash on X after Biden endorses Harris for presidency

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Vinod Khosla of Khosla Ventures speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2015 at Pier 70 on September 23, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

Prominent Indian-American businessman Vinod Khosla and billionaire Elon Musk engaged in a public spat just hours after US President Joe Biden announced he would not seek re-election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s new nominee. The unexpected move has caused turmoil within the Democratic Party ahead of the November 5 election but also has the potential to reenergize the party. Kamala Harris has confirmed her goal to become America’s first woman president and to “defeat Donald Trump.”

Shortly after Biden’s announcement, Vinod Khosla called for an “open convention” for the Democrats to select a “more moderate” candidate. “Time to have an open convention and get a more moderate candidate who can easily beat @realDonaldTrump. @GovWhitmer and @GovernorShapiro would be a great thing for America not held hostage between MAGA extremists and DEI extremism. Unique opportunity for a better moderate path. Every socially liberal, climate and fiscal voter should want it to balance our approach,” the venture capitalist posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

 

Elon Musk, the CEO of X, Tesla, and SpaceX, responded by strongly supporting former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance. “Come on, Vinod. Trump/Vance LFG!!” Musk posted.

Khosla then questioned whether Musk would want his children to emulate Trump and stated that he could not support someone who “lies, cheats, and demeans women.” Khosla responded, “Hard for me to support someone with no values, lies, cheats, rapes, demeans women, hates immigrants like me. He may cut my taxes or reduce some regulation but that is no reason to accept depravity in his personal values. Do you want President who will set back climate by a decade in his first year? Do you want his example for your kids as values?”

 

Khosla, co-founder of Sun Microsystems, is known for his substantial contributions to the Democratic Party, having donated over $1.4 million in the current campaign.

Musk replied, arguing that Trump does not hate Khosla and that he believes Trump likes him. “Meet him and find out for yourself. I’m not suggesting that Trump is without flaws, however we need an administration that is more likely to be meritocratic and promote individual freedoms over the heavy hand of government,” Musk said. He added that the Democratic Party used to embody these values, but now “the pendulum has swung to the Republican Party.”

Khosla countered, “But abandon climate and ‘drill baby drill’? Be MAGA and abandon NATO and American leadership and moral authority? I was a socially liberal registered fiscal Republican till climate made me switch to Independent.”

Musk argued that civilization still needs oil and gas for some time and that the industry should not be demonized. “I don’t think we should demonize an industry that is essential for humanity to function. However, as you know, sustainable energy production and consumption is growing very rapidly and is tracking to exceed the use of hydrocarbon fuels. That will happen no matter what Trump does,” Musk stated.

Regarding North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Musk said the amount contributed by the United States is “absurdly higher than other allies.” He questioned, “Why are American taxpayers paying for the defense of Europe when Europe is fully capable of doing so itself?”

Musk’s relationship with Trump has been complex. While Musk has praised some of Trump’s policies, particularly those related to deregulation and economic growth, he has also criticized Trump on issues like climate change and immigration. This nuanced relationship reflects Musk’s broader libertarian and pragmatic approach to politics.

Khosla, on the other hand, has been a consistent supporter of the Democratic Party, especially on issues like climate change and social justice. His call for a more moderate Democratic candidate reflects his belief in finding a balanced approach to governance that addresses both fiscal and social concerns.

