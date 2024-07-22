Vinod Khosla and Elon Musk clash on X after Biden endorses Harris for presidency

Prominent Indian-American businessman Vinod Khosla and billionaire Elon Musk engaged in a public spat just hours after US President Joe Biden announced he would not seek re-election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s new nominee. The unexpected move has caused turmoil within the Democratic Party ahead of the November 5 election but also has the potential to reenergize the party. Kamala Harris has confirmed her goal to become America’s first woman president and to “defeat Donald Trump.”

Shortly after Biden’s announcement, Vinod Khosla called for an “open convention” for the Democrats to select a “more moderate” candidate. “Time to have an open convention and get a more moderate candidate who can easily beat @realDonaldTrump. @GovWhitmer and @GovernorShapiro would be a great thing for America not held hostage between MAGA extremists and DEI extremism. Unique opportunity for a better moderate path. Every socially liberal, climate and fiscal voter should want it to balance our approach,” the venture capitalist posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Civilization does need oil & gas for quite some time. I don’t think we should demonize an industry that is essential for humanity to function. However, as you know, sustainable energy production and consumption is growing very rapidly and is tracking to exceed use of… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2024

Elon Musk, the CEO of X, Tesla, and SpaceX, responded by strongly supporting former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance. “Come on, Vinod. Trump/Vance LFG!!” Musk posted.

- Advertisement -

Khosla then questioned whether Musk would want his children to emulate Trump and stated that he could not support someone who “lies, cheats, and demeans women.” Khosla responded, “Hard for me to support someone with no values, lies, cheats, rapes, demeans women, hates immigrants like me. He may cut my taxes or reduce some regulation but that is no reason to accept depravity in his personal values. Do you want President who will set back climate by a decade in his first year? Do you want his example for your kids as values?”

Hard for me to support someone with no values, lies, cheats, rapes, demeans women, hates immigrants like me. He may cut my taxes or reduce some regulation but that is no reason to accept depravity in his personal values. Do you want President who will set back climate by a… https://t.co/2E7FqQUjH2 — Vinod Khosla (@vkhosla) July 21, 2024