Biden to explain decision to withdraw and endorse Harris in national address

By: vibhuti

Date:

President Joe Biden entering the White House, along with this he shared he will be addressing on the withdrawal on his social media. (Photo credit: @POTUS)

President Joe Biden will address the nation on Wednesday to explain his decision to withdraw from the presidential race and endorse his deputy, Kamala Harris, as the Democratic Party’s nominee for the November general elections.

Biden, 81, returned to the White House on Tuesday afternoon after spending nearly a week at his Delaware residence. He had self-isolated there after testing positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas.

“Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET (early Thursday morning local India time), I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people,” Biden said on Tuesday.

During his quarantine period, Biden shocked the country on Sunday by posting on social media that he would not accept the Democratic presidential nomination. Instead, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, as the new nominee for the Democratic Party.

The announcement followed increasing pressure about Biden’s age and his ability to challenge Republican rival and former president Donald Trump.

Biden also shared a picture of himself entering the White House residence upon his arrival. “It’s great to be back at the White House,” he said.

This will be the second time this month that Biden addresses the nation. He previously spoke to the country on July 14, a day after the failed assassination attempt on former president and Republican presidential nominee Trump.

