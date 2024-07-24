Biden to explain decision to withdraw and endorse Harris in national address

President Joe Biden will address the nation on Wednesday to explain his decision to withdraw from the presidential race and endorse his deputy, Kamala Harris, as the Democratic Party’s nominee for the November general elections.

Biden, 81, returned to the White House on Tuesday afternoon after spending nearly a week at his Delaware residence. He had self-isolated there after testing positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas.

“Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET (early Thursday morning local India time), I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people,” Biden said on Tuesday.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

During his quarantine period, Biden shocked the country on Sunday by posting on social media that he would not accept the Democratic presidential nomination. Instead, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, as the new nominee for the Democratic Party.

The announcement followed increasing pressure about Biden’s age and his ability to challenge Republican rival and former president Donald Trump.

Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 23, 2024

Biden also shared a picture of himself entering the White House residence upon his arrival. “It’s great to be back at the White House,” he said.

This will be the second time this month that Biden addresses the nation. He previously spoke to the country on July 14, a day after the failed assassination attempt on former president and Republican presidential nominee Trump.