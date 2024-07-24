Harris in spotlight while Trump plans Netanyahu meeting at Mar-a-Lago

Kamala Harris, who was declared as the presidential candidate, continues to draw attention even as her opponent, Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump, announced plans to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thursday (25). Currently in Washington, Netanyahu is set to address a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday, making him the only foreign leader to do so for a fourth time. He will meet President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday (25).

“Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday (25),” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, a social media platform. This meeting marks Trump’s first with a foreign head of state since becoming the Republican presidential nominee on July 18. The day after his nomination, Trump had a phone call with the Ukrainian president.

“Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday. During my first term, we had Peace and Stability in the Region, even signing the historic Abraham Accords – And we will have it again,” Trump said. He added, “Just as I have said in discussions with President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and other World Leaders in recent weeks, my PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH Agenda will demonstrate to the World that these horrible, deadly wars and violent conflicts must end. Millions are dying, and Kamala Harris is in no way capable of stopping it.”