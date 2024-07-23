26.3 C
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Lakshmi Puri’s debut novel highlights UN values and gender equality: UN Deputy Secretary-General

UN Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women, Lakshmi Puri, speaks during an interview with AFP in Montevideo on October 26, 2016. / AFP / MIGUEL ROJO (Photo credit should read MIGUEL ROJO/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Indian diplomat Lakshmi Puri’s debut novel reflects her strong belief in UN values and gender equality, says UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

Amina Mohammed praised Puri’s leadership at the UN, emphasizing that her work shows empowering women is vital for sustainable development. “Puri’s work shows that empowering women is not just a goal but a crucial part of sustainable development,” Mohammed said during a side event at the UN.

Puri’s debut novel, Swallowing the Sun, was the focus of a discussion at the event. Mohammed noted, “Puri’s novel reflects her deep belief in UN values and gender equality. Drawing from personal historical stories, it resonates with the UN Charter’s purpose to help create a better world.”

Puri explained that her novel encompasses themes of coming of age, epic love, and the transformative power of youth. “It’s also very much, at its heart, about gender equality and women’s empowerment,” she said.

When asked for advice for young women, Puri said, “I would very much like to tell women and girls that they have to become these phenomenal women and claim their rights, be the self and subject in all circumstances and rise above their circumstances, break boundaries.”

UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis praised Puri’s career and her support for the ‘He For She’ campaign, which encourages men and boys to fight gender inequality. “It is of little consequence and in fact, not in the interest of society or the economy that half the population should not be allowed to make the fulsome and comprehensive contribution that they can make to our modern civilisation,” Francis said.

The event was organized by the Permanent Mission of Saint Lucia to the UN, in cooperation with the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Diwali Foundation USA, and UN Women, with support from the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.

Permanent Representative of Saint Lucia to the UN, Menissa Rambally, emphasized the need for collective responsibility and the active participation of women to promote peace and understanding between civilizations. She praised Puri’s contributions, saying they “embody the essence of resilience and empowerment.”

Lakshmi Puri’s novel and her career reflect a deep commitment to UN values, gender equality, and women’s empowerment, drawing from her personal history and experiences to inspire and advocate for a better world.

