BAPS Hindu temple vandalized in Edmonton, Canada amidst increasing Hinduphobia crimes

A BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton, Canada, has been vandalized with hateful and anti-India graffiti. This incident occurs amid increasing Hinduphobia in the country.

We condemn the defacing of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in #Edmonton with anti-India graffiti. We have requested the Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators.@HCI_Ottawa @GAC_Corporate @BAPS @MEAIndia @IndiainToronto — India in Vancouver (@cgivancouver) July 22, 2024

There has been no response from the BAPS organization that runs the temple, and no official action has been reported yet.

Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, expressed his dismay, saying, “Earlier today, the Edmonton BAPS Mandir was vandalised with paint, displaying hateful rhetoric on the walls of what should be a place of refuge. Hate has no part in Canada – much less in places of worship & prayer. This incident is wrong & goes against the values of our city.”

The Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce (CHCC) condemned the act, stating, “The act of vandalism is not only an attack on a physical structure but also an affront to the sentiments of the Hindu community and the principles of respect and tolerance that our society holds dear.” They also called for immediate measures to combat Hinduphobia and protect religious institutions.

Incidents of attacks on Hindu temples have been rising in Canada, with similar events occurring last year in Mississauga, Brampton, and Windsor.

Chandra Arya, a member of Parliament from Nepean, highlighted the ongoing issue, saying, “During the last few years, Hindu temples in the Greater Toronto Area, British Columbia and other places in Canada are being vandalised with hateful graffiti. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice last year publicly called for Hindus to go back to India.”

A message from the Canadian MP specifically targeted in the Edmonton Hindu temple vandalism. https://t.co/jBOeQiM5tT — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) July 23, 2024

Terry Duguid, an MP from Winnipeg South, also condemned the act, stating, “I am deeply saddened to learn that the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton was vandalized today. Defacing a place of worship is a repulsive act that goes against Canadian values of tolerance and respect. This act of hate is completely unacceptable.”

The Hindu American Foundation expressed outrage, quoting the CHCC, “We are outraged by this latest incident that mirrors several previous attacks—many blamed on pro-Khalistan activists. Canadian authorities @RCMPAlberta, @csiscanada must immediately investigate this vandalism of another Hindu temple & implied threat to a sitting MP, and remain vigilant as the upcoming ‘Khalistan referendum’ in Calgary sponsored by Sikhs for Justice carries the potential of more strife in the region.”