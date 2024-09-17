Salman Khan warns fans against fake US show uploads post saying ‘legal action will be taken’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has issued a stern warning to his fans about a fraudulent event announcement claiming that he will be performing in the United States. In an official statement released on Tuesday, Khan categorically denied any involvement in organizing or participating in any concerts or appearances in the USA in 2024.

Khan further emphasized the seriousness of the matter, stating, “Please do not trust any emails, messages, or advertisements promoting such events. Legal action will be taken against anyone found falsely using Mr. Salman Khan’s name for fraudulent purposes.”

In terms of his professional commitments, Salman Khan was last seen in the music video Old Money with AP Dhillon and Sanjay Dutt. He also produced the docu-series Angry Young Men, which chronicles the journey of the legendary screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.