19.2 C
New York
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan warns fans against fake US show uploads post saying 'legal...
Entertainment

Salman Khan warns fans against fake US show uploads post saying ‘legal action will be taken’

By: vibhuti

Date:

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

Related stories

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has issued a stern warning to his fans about a fraudulent event announcement claiming that he will be performing in the United States. In an official statement released on Tuesday, Khan categorically denied any involvement in organizing or participating in any concerts or appearances in the USA in 2024.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Khan further emphasized the seriousness of the matter, stating, “Please do not trust any emails, messages, or advertisements promoting such events. Legal action will be taken against anyone found falsely using Mr. Salman Khan’s name for fraudulent purposes.”

In terms of his professional commitments, Salman Khan was last seen in the music video Old Money with AP Dhillon and Sanjay Dutt. He also produced the docu-series Angry Young Men, which chronicles the journey of the legendary screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The actor recently announced his upcoming project, Sikandar, which will be directed by AR Murugadoss and co-star Rashmika Mandanna. He also starred in the successful films Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3 last year. Additionally, Khan will be returning as the host of the popular reality show Bigg Boss for its 18th season.
vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Mindy Kaling wears Gaurav Gupta and Laura Dern adorns Sabyasachi dresses at 76th Emmy Awards

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Mindy Kaling wears Gaurav Gupta and Laura Dern adorns Sabyasachi dresses at 76th Emmy Awards

Entertainment 0
Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Gaurav Gupta were some of the...

Pamela Anderson to receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

Entertainment 0
Hollywood star Pamela Anderson will be honored with the...

Rep. Ami Bera praises Kamala Harris’ leadership, touts her potential for new era of US policy

News 0
Dr. Ami Bera, a respected American physician and Democratic...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc