Shots fired outside AP Dhillon’s home in Canada, gangster Rohit Godara claims responsibility

Shots were reportedly fired outside the home of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon on Victoria Island in Vancouver, Canada, on Sunday (1) evening. The incident has sparked significant concern, especially after a social media post allegedly from gangster Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for the attack. The post, which quickly went viral, has since been the subject of intense investigation by authorities.

In a video circulating online, a man is seen standing outside a house and firing multiple shots. Sources indicate that the video, along with the viral post, is under investigation to determine its authenticity and the motives behind the attack.

The viral post from Godara claimed that the firing took place on Sunday (1) at two separate locations in Canada—Victoria Island and Woodbridge, Toronto. Godara asserted that the house on Victoria Island belonged to singer AP Dhillon. “I, Rohit Godara (Lawrence Bishnoi group), take responsibility for firing in both the places,” the post read. According to police sources, Godara, whose real name is Rawat Das Swami, is a known associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang.

🚨 Firing outside pro-Khalistan Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s Canada residence, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s group claims responsibility. A purported online post, allegedly from gangster Rohit Godara, asserts that the shooting was in retaliation for Salman Khan’s appearance in the… pic.twitter.com/MMpZMN9pAv — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) September 2, 2024

The alleged motive behind the attack, according to Godara’s post, was AP Dhillon’s decision to feature Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a music video. The post contained a direct threat, stating, “We lead the underworld life that you guys copy. Stay in your limits, else you will die,” aimed squarely at Dhillon.

Salman Khan has been on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s hit list for several years, primarily due to his involvement in the 1998 blackbuck hunting case. The Bollywood superstar, along with his colleagues, was accused of killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan, an act that deeply offended the Bishnoi community. The blackbuck is held sacred by the Bishnois, who believe it to be a reincarnation of their religious guru, Bhagwan Jambeshwar.

- Advertisement -

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified Khan as one of the top 10 targets of the Bishnoi gang. The gang, led by Lawrence Bishnoi, has a history of issuing threats to Khan, making him a frequent target of their criminal activities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AP DHILLON (@ap.dhillxn)

This latest incident is not the first time the Bishnoi gang has been linked to violence in Canada. In November last year, the gang claimed responsibility for firing outside the house of another Punjabi singer, Gippy Grewal, in Vancouver. These incidents highlight the gang’s growing influence and its willingness to carry out violent acts even on foreign soil.

With Lawrence Bishnoi currently in jail, the gang’s operations have been managed from abroad by fugitive gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara. Their continued activities have raised alarms among law enforcement agencies both in India and internationally.

Salman Khan has faced multiple threats in the past, with the most recent being in April this year when shots were fired by bike-borne men outside his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Despite increased security measures, the actor remains a high-profile target, and the threats to his life continue to be a significant concern.

The shooting outside AP Dhillon’s home adds to the growing list of violent incidents connected to the Bishnoi gang, underscoring the dangers posed by these criminal networks. Authorities in both India and Canada are closely monitoring the situation, as the gang’s influence appears to be expanding beyond Indian borders.

As investigations into the latest shooting continue, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threats faced by public figures, particularly those involved in the entertainment industry. The intersection of Bollywood, organized crime, and international law enforcement has created a complex and dangerous landscape, with individuals like AP Dhillon and Salman Khan caught in the crossfire.