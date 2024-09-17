Mindy Kaling wears Gaurav Gupta and Laura Dern adorns Sabyasachi dresses at 76th Emmy Awards

Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Gaurav Gupta were some of the Indian designers who made their presence felt at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Actor Laura Dern, who starred in and executive produced the Apple TV+ period television series “Palm Royale”, wore statement jewellery at Sunday’s ceremony in Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater.

In an Instagram post, label Sabyasachi shared Dern’s pictures wearing its jewellery on the Emmy red carpet.

“Laura Dern wears earrings, bangle, and the statement Palm Avenue necklace from Sabyasachi Jewellery for the 76th Emmy Awards,” the brand said.

Dern wears a statement Palm Avenue necklace from Sabyasachi High Jewellery crafted in 18k gold with a 5.59 carat green tourmaline, 33.07 carat tourmaline and 27.02 carat emerald with multi coloured gemstones, brilliant cut and old mine cut diamonds.

“The back is intricately crafted and studded with EF VVS VS diamonds. Paired with earrings crafted in morganites and brilliant cut EF VVS VS diamonds. She also wears the Mangrove Bracelet, crafted in 18k gold with multicoloured and organic gemstones, and diamonds,” read a statement from the brand.

EF VVS VS refers to the standards for ascertaining the colour and clarity of the diamonds.

At the event, Bela Bajaria, chief content officer of Netflix, was spotted wearing a matka lehenga from the Sabyasachi Heritage Bridal collection, it added.

Actor-producer Mindy Kaling, best known for “The Office”, “The Mindy Project”, and “Never Have I Ever”, chose her go-to designer Gupta for the 76th edition of the Emmys.

Kaling wore a black Gaurav Gupta gown with a sculpted off-the-shoulder detail.

She shared a series of pictures in the ensemble on Instagram, calling the gown a “dream dress by @gauravguptaofficial”.

Actors Rebel Wilson and Allison Janney also opted for Gupta’s designs.