Rihanna wears Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra jewelry for her brand launch

Rihanna was spotted wearing Indian designer jewelry at the launch party of her brand, Fenty Hair. On Monday, the global singing sensation adorned not one but two pieces of jewelry from renowned Indian designers. She sported two necklaces for the occasion—one from Manish Malhotra High Jewelry and the other by Sabyasachi.

Both jewelry houses shared pictures of Rihanna from the event on Instagram, highlighting their exquisite pieces. Manish Malhotra’s brand provided a diamond and ruby choker necklace crafted in 18-carat gold with custom-cut rubies encrusted in diamonds.

The caption read, “The global Icon Rihanna, stuns in our Ruby Choker, crafted in 18k gold and custom-cut rubies encrusted in diamonds, exuding Indian craftsmanship and artistry.” Bhumi Pednekar responded to the post with raising hands emojis, while model Diipa Buller Khosla commented, “Loooving this.”

Sabyasachi also shared an image of Rihanna, noting that she chose a three-drop necklace featuring rubellite, tourmaline, and diamonds. Rihanna paired the jewelry with a red bodycon dress and an oversized leather jacket. Sabyasachi’s caption read, “Rihanna wears a three-drop rubellite, tourmaline, and brilliant cut diamond necklace from Sabyasachi High Jewellery for the launch of Fenty Hair in Los Angeles.”

At the launch party, Rihanna discussed the challenges of creating Fenty Hair. “Creating a haircare line is a lot more stressful than I thought. Considering all hair types and all the brands I’ve loved my entire life, I’m thinking, ‘If it’s not better than this one, it can’t work,'” she said, as quoted by People.

She added, “Evolving as a woman and an artist, hair has been a significant part of that journey and reflects whatever I’m feeling. It changes a lot, and my hair goes through a lot. In making this brand, I had to consider all those things. I want to look fly, but I want my hair to be healthy. How do I do that? All my products need to strengthen and repair while I’m out just being fabulous.”

Rihanna launched her cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty in September 2017, which now also offers skincare and haircare products.