Bigg Boss OTT 3 promo released, Anil Kapoor promises high dose of drama

The latest promo for Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been released, featuring Anil Kapoor as the new host. The actor assures viewers of a high dose of drama and double the entertainment in the upcoming season.

Anil Kapoor replaces Salman Khan as the host for the third season of the popular reality show. The promo, dropped on June 10, showcases Kapoor’s infectious energy and vibrant presence, promising to elevate the show’s excitement. Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set to premiere on JioCinema on June 21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

In the promo, Kapoor highlights that the new season will be more captivating than ever, delivering unparalleled entertainment. This season aims to raise the bar with Kapoor’s unique approach to engaging with the contestants.

Previous seasons of Bigg Boss OTT were hosted by Karan Johar and Salman Khan, each bringing their own flair to the show. With Anil Kapoor at the helm, viewers can expect a fresh and dynamic twist.