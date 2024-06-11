21 C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
‘One Piece’ Anime celebrates 25th anniversary with spectacular display at Las Vegas Sphere

Photo credit: The Hindu

The pirate flag of One Piece graced the Las Vegas Sphere as the anime celebrates its 25th anniversary. The enduring franchise thrives across various formats, offering a wealth of content to its vast fanbase.

From June 10 to 16, the Exosphere exterior of the renowned Las Vegas venue will showcase a 90-second anime display for an entire week. This spectacular presentation will feature Luffy and his pirate crew in all their glory on the Sphere’s massive LED screens.

The celebrations include an eye-catching One Piece display on the Las Vegas Sphere.

In honor of this milestone, the Sphere’s 580,000 square feet of exterior LED screens will illuminate with scenes from the One Piece anime. The Toei Animation project, based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga, will highlight Luffy in his Gear Form avatar and offer fans glimpses into various story arcs that have spanned decades.

For those in Las Vegas or planning a trip, the Sphere isn’t the only anime-themed attraction. Fans can also visit the first-ever official One Piece café in the US, located in Las Vegas. This café provides a culinary experience inspired by the anime series, with a menu that the Straw Hat Crew themselves might enjoy.

For fans who can’t make it to Las Vegas, One Piece can be enjoyed at home through streaming platforms like Netflix and Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll describes the anime as follows: “Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who’ll never give up until he’s claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!”

