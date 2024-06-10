20.8 C
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas partners with Marshalls for women’s community initiative

By: vibhuti

Date:

Priyanka Chopra

Marshalls, the prominent American off-price family retailer, has teamed up once again with Indian actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas for a community-based initiative aimed at empowering women.

This collaboration, now in its second consecutive year, sees Chopra Jonas playing a crucial role in shaping the Good Stuff Social Club programming and spreading awareness through her influential platform and personal experiences.

Marshalls and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are dedicated to creating impactful sessions that cover financial stability, self-worth, ambition, community building, and purposeful styling. These sessions are designed to provide women with the necessary tools to achieve their goals and build a supportive network.

The Good Stuff Social Club will be launched nationwide, starting in Atlanta on Monday, followed by Chicago later in the year, with additional cities to be announced soon. According to a press release, the initiative is focused on fostering a sense of community and providing women access to life-changing advice, tools, and resources from experts as well as from each other.

“I was honored to keynote the first-ever Good Stuff Social Club,” said Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the release. “The experience created a supportive environment where women could network, access incredible experts, and gain valuable resources. It was the sense of community and togetherness that was so powerful.”

Priyanka expressed her desire to extend the reach of the Social Club to women in various cities, emphasizing that every woman deserves the chance to live the life they aspire to. She praised Marshalls for their commitment to community-based initiatives that support women’s empowerment.

Sonya Cosentini, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Marshalls, highlighted the brand’s longstanding belief that women deserve access to the good things in life. She noted that while last year’s initiative made significant strides in providing women with essential tools and resources, there is still more work to be done.

Recent research indicates that many women still feel that the life they desire is just out of reach.

“By expanding the Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club to more cities and making it accessible digitally, we can reach more women and help them get closer to the life they want to live,” Cosentini said.

As part of its mission, Marshalls will donate USD 400,000 through the TJX Foundation to organizations such as MENTOR, Girls Inc., and Savvy Ladies. These funds will support programs that provide girls and women with opportunities to grow and thrive nationwide.

vibhuti
vibhuti

