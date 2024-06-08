19 C
Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' song 'Sooseki' with K-pop stars to be released on August 15
Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ song ‘Sooseki’ with K-pop stars to be released on August 15

By: vibhuti

Date:

‘Sooseki’ is the first song released from Sukumar’s upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, set for release on August 15. The second song from the film, ‘Sooseki,’ composed by Devi Sri Prasad, has been well-received. Recently, K-pop singer Aoora and the girl group X danced to the song, drawing a reaction from Mandanna.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AOORA (아우라) (@aoora69)

 

Aoora and X recreated the song Sooseki from Pushpa 2: The Rule. Aoora, a former contestant on Bigg Boss 17, shared a video on Instagram featuring himself and X members E.Sha, Nizz, Nova, Hannah, and Aria dancing to the Hindi version of Sooseki, titled Angaaron. In his post, he wrote, “Kpop Sami with Kpop Srivelli.”

In the video, Aoora and X are dressed in black outfits with dupattas around their chests, mimicking the attire worn by Allu Arjun and Mandanna in the song. They performed the hook step choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, smiling throughout the dance. Mandanna has commented to that post with fire emoji.

The South Korean fans are also going crazy over the video shared on Instagram.

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to his 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The story follows Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), a daily wage worker who ascends the ranks to become a notorious red sanders smuggler.

He falls in love with Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna), who initially rejects him but later marries him. Just as he eliminates all obstacles in his path, a new threat emerges in the form of police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat (Fahadh Faasil). Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit theaters on August 15.

Popular

