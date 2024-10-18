Ranbir Kapoor makes fun of sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s ‘fake accent’; says she always looked down upon movies

The Kapoor family, one of Bollywood’s most iconic dynasties, is once again making headlines as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, makes her debut in the world of reality television.

Riddhima, the sister of Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor and sister-in-law to actress Alia Bhatt Kapoor, has joined the cast of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, the third season of the popular Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Riddhima, who has largely kept her life away from the Bollywood limelight, is now stepping into the spotlight alongside Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh.

Riddhima’s debut was celebrated with a special cameo by her brother Ranbir Kapoor in the first episode of the season. In his typical witty style, Ranbir sent a video message that was both humorous and heartfelt, poking fun at his sister and sharing his mixed feelings about her joining a reality series. At first, Ranbir seemed a little confused about the show’s title and season.

He joked, “F***! Riddhima is doing a reality series. It’s not even dawned upon me. I don’t know, I think I had mixed feelings about it. All her life, she looked down upon movies.” While Riddhima quickly denied this claim, their mother, Neetu Kapoor, sided with Ranbir, adding an extra layer of humor to the family banter.

Ranbir’s teasing didn’t stop there. Describing his sister’s no-nonsense personality, he said, “What’s there to worry about? She is munphat (outspoken), she has no filters. Riddhima is going to really mess it up.” This candid admission, along with his playful ribbing, reflected the close bond between the siblings.

Ranbir and Neetu even had lengthy discussions about Riddhima’s debut on the show, as they knew her fiery personality might make things interesting. As Ranbir put it, “Kapoors are always getting into trouble.”

Ranbir, however, didn’t just joke about his sister. He also issued a playful warning to the cast of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. He suggested that they not take Riddhima lightly, despite her polite demeanor. “She’s somebody who will eventually just take it under the nose. You know? She’s that person. She’s a chhupa rustam (a dark horse). So, don’t get taken by her politeness or her fake accent,” Ranbir added, taking yet another humorous jab at his sister’s way of speaking.

Despite the playful teasing, Ranbir’s message ended on a heartfelt note. He expressed his support for his sister, assuring her that he would always be cheering for her. “I will always root for her,” Ranbir said, adding that if there was a voting line for the show, he would be constantly voting for Riddhima. His cameo appearance, full of jokes and love, set the tone for Riddhima’s entry into reality TV, and fans are excited to see how she will fare in this new chapter of her life.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who has been known more for her fashion and jewelry design work, is now stepping out of the shadows of her famous family. While Ranbir Kapoor remains a Bollywood superstar, Riddhima is ready to take on a new audience with her participation in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Her brother’s light-hearted jabs might just be the good luck charm she needs as she embarks on this journey to charm viewers with her screen presence and sharp wit.