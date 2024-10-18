Malaika Arora talks about her breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor, says ‘living a life with no regrets’

Malaika Arora, known for her impeccable fashion sense and vibrant personality, has always been a public figure whose personal life catches the spotlight as much as her professional endeavors. Recently, Malaika made headlines when rumors surfaced about her breakup with long-time partner Arjun Kapoor. While neither of them has issued an official statement about the split, Malaika addressed how her life choices have shaped her journey in a recent interview, revealing that she lives without regrets.

In a conversation with GlobalSpa Magazine, Malaika expressed her perspective on the choices she has made, both in her personal and professional life. “I believe every choice I have made, both personally and professionally, has shaped my life for a reason,” she said. “I live with no regrets and feel fortunate that things have unfolded the way they have.” This statement came as a subtle nod to her breakup with Arjun Kapoor, though she did not directly address their relationship.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor began dating several years ago, and their relationship became the subject of public interest, primarily because of the age gap between them. Malaika, who was previously married to actor and producer Arbaaz Khan for over 18 years, has a son with him. She and Arbaaz ended their marriage amicably in 2017. Following her divorce, she began dating Arjun Kapoor, and the couple often made appearances together at events and on vacations, showcasing their affection for each other on social media.

Despite facing criticism from various sections of society for their age difference, the couple remained strong and stood by each other for a long time. Arjun is nearly 12 years younger than Malaika, but both of them openly expressed their love and respect for one another. Their relationship was widely appreciated by their fans, who admired their courage to defy societal norms.

However, in 2024, rumors of their breakup began to surface after Malaika skipped Arjun’s birthday celebrations in June and refrained from wishing him on social media. The two were spotted avoiding each other at an event shortly afterward, further fueling speculation about the end of their relationship.

Sources close to the couple revealed that the relationship had “run its course.” According to a report by Pinkvilla, both Malaika and Arjun decided to part ways on amicable terms, with the intention of maintaining a dignified silence about the breakup. “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship, and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other’s hearts,” the source claimed. The same source also emphasized that neither of them wanted their relationship to be dissected or dragged into the media spotlight.

Earlier this year, Malaika’s manager had dismissed the breakup rumors as mere “speculation,” but subsequent events confirmed that the couple had indeed parted ways. Fans were understandably disappointed, given that the pair had been seen as one of Bollywood’s most unconventional yet celebrated couples.

Despite the end of her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika remains focused on her life and career. Her interview with GlobalSpa reflects her belief that everything happens for a reason, and she has chosen to embrace life’s ups and downs without regret. Her statement, “I live with no regrets and feel fortunate that things have unfolded the way they have,” is a testament to her resilient spirit.

Even though the couple has broken up, their journey together remains a significant chapter in Bollywood’s modern love stories. Malaika’s candidness about her life choices and her willingness to move forward with grace continues to inspire her fans.