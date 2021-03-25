Yesterday, Aamir Khan’s spokesperson confirmed that the actor has been tested positive for Covid-19, and he has self-quarantined himself at his house. Now, today, Aamir’s 3 Idiots co-star, R Madhavan has been tested positive for Covid-19.

The Maara actor took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. He tweeted, “Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well.”

Well, we hope that Madhavan recovers soon.

Talking about his movies, the actor was last seen in Maara which got a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. He has movies like Rocketry and Amriki Pandit lined-up.

A couple of days ago, the actor had shared a video from the sets of Amriki Pandit, and had captioned it as, “Shoot in Bhopal… with tons of precautions.”

Madhavan will also be seen in a suspense-thriller which is being directed by Kookie Gulati, and also stars Khushali Kumar and Aparshakti Khurana.

In the past few weeks, many Bollywood celebs like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranbir Kapoor, Ramesh Taurani, Satish Kaushik, Rohit Saraf and others have been tested positive for Covid-19.