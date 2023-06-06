Indian superstar Prabhas, who is gearing up for his upcoming mythological drama Adipurush, paid a special visit to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Tuesday along with the team to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara ahead of the event in Tirupati.

Pictures from his visit went viral on social media.

In the viral pictures and videos, the actor can be seen in a white kurta-pyjama with a red silk shawl wrapped around him.

Reportedly, Adipurush‘s action trailer is to be launched today in a grand manner in Tirupati.

The trailer was first screened exclusively for fans of Prabhas in Hyderabad, followed by a grand launch event in Mumbai on May 9 that was graced by the presence of the star cast, director, and producer. The trailer was released in 70 countries worldwide, turning it into a truly global celebration.

The trailer depicted an epic struggle between the forces of good and evil.

Unlike the teaser, the new video doesn’t disclose much of Lankesh, who appears in disguise midway through the movie and then appears briefly at the conclusion.

The teaser of Adipurush was released on October 2 at the Bank of Sarayu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh among fans and media persons.

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.

Recently, the makers also announced that Adipurush will be screened at Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13.

The film will be out in theatres on June 16.