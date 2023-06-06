After taking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actors Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh on an adventure, British adventurer Bear Grylls is now planning to have some wild adventures with actress Priyanka Chopra and cricketer Virat Kohli. Yes, you heard that absolutely right!

Grylls, who is known for his globally popular show, Man Vs Wild, had previously expressed his desire to take Chopra and Kohli on an adventure. And now, he has revealed that he is already in talks with both of them.

“I am keeping my fingers crossed. A lot is happening. We are working on the plan right now. We have not confirmed anything yet, but things are moving in the right direction,” he says.

He goes on to add, “Priyanka is the number one (celebrity) for our next show along with Virat Kohli. Both of them are such inspirational figures, who are loved around the world. So, getting to hear their stories and getting to know their journey and their life would be such a privilege for me and everyone.”

The 48-year-old also reveals that he will be visiting India in the next few months to shoot something special. He, however, did not reveal if it has anything to do with his outing with Priyanka and Virat.

Grylls says that it is hard for him to explain his “incredible connection with India.” “I first travelled to India when I was 18 when I got my first view of Mount Everest. That opened the door to so much more in my life. And I’ll always be grateful to India for that. So, I love to return and do more shows there. Wherever I go in the country, I feel warmth and love. It is hard to explain but I feel an incredible connection with India, whether I am with PM Modi, or with Ranveer or just meeting people of the country. It’s so beautiful,” he signs off.

