Over the past few months, we have seen several films heading directly to streaming media platforms for their premiere, skipping theatrical release.

Speculations were rife lately that the makers of Saina, a biopic based on the life of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, were also in talks with a leading streamer for the direct-to-digital premiere of the much-anticipated film. But with Indian government allowing theatres to restart operations with 100% occupancy, they are reconsidering their decision. The makers now want to release the film in theatres before it premieres online.

If all goes well, Saina will either arrive in cinemas in March or April. The film stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role and has been directed by well-known filmmaker Amole Gupte for T-Series Films.

A source in the know divulges, “With cinema halls opening up with 100% occupancy in most places, the producers felt that it is best to bring Saina on the big screen considering that it tells the story of a sporting icon that deserves to be enjoyed in the cinema halls.”

The source goes on to add, “A lot of factors were taken into consideration to reverse the decision and then decide on the release date. As things stand today, it is set for a March 26 release in cinema halls across India. Producer, Bhushan Kumar, is now all set to unwind his line-up extending to over 20 major films through the year, which begins with Mumbai Saga on March 19.”

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra can be currently seen in her latest offering The Girl on the Train, which is now streaming on Netflix. It also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles.

