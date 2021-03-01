On 1st January 2021, it was announced that Ranbir Kapoor will be teaming up with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a movie titled Animal. The film will also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Now, today, the makers have announced the release date of the film. Animal will hit the big screens on Dussehra 2022.

T-Series took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They posted, “#Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga to have a Dusshera 2022 release. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani & Krishan Kumar. @AnilKapoor #RanbirKapoor @ParineetiChopra.”

Animal is said to be a gangster drama and reportedly, it also stars Tripti Dimri in a pivotal role. However, the makers have not yet announced her casting officially.

The movie is said to be a crime drama set against the backdrop of a troubled father-son relationship. Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Ranbir’s father in the movie, and Parineeti will be seen portraying the character of Ranbir’s wife. Well, this will be for the first time when we will get to see Ranbir and Parineeti in a film together.

Talking about other films of Ranbir Kapoor, the actor has Brahmastra, Shamshera, and Luv Ranjan’s next lined-up. Shamshera is slated to release on 25th June 2021, and Luv Ranjan’s next will hit the big screens on Holi 2022. Meanwhile, the release date of Brahmastra is not yet announced.