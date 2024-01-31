8.2 C
Netflix drops trailer of Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bhakshak'
Entertainment

Netflix drops trailer of Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Bhakshak’

By: Shelbin MS

Streamer Netflix on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of Bhumi Pednekar‘s upcoming movie Bhakshak, about an investigative journalist who tries to expose a heinous crime.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment has backed the crime drama, which is inspired by true events. The film is directed by Pulkit and will debut on Netflix on February 9.

The film follows Pednekar as journalist Vaishali Singh as she uncovers the stories of abuse at a girls’ shelter home. It also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar.

Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is credited as the producer along with Gaurav Verma. The superstar shared the trailer on his social media handles and wrote, “A story of resilience that needs to be told.”

 

As an actor, Pednekar said she has always looked for “clutter-breaking films” that go beyond the conventional narrative.

“Bhakshak is also one such film… In fact, it is one of the most significant films of my career. This has been a profound experience and I am very grateful for scripts like Bhakshak and characters like Vaishali Singh that have the courage to tell these powerful narratives,” the actor said in a statement.

“I truly believe in the transformative potential of storytelling, and I am committed to choosing roles that not only push boundaries, and break stereotypes, but also ignite discussions that pave the way for meaningful change. Bhakshak is an important film and I can’t wait to share our labour of love with audiences around the world,” she added.

Pulkit has directed the film from a script he wrote with Jyotsana Nath.

“This story is deeply personal to me, and shaping the journey of an investigative journalist in her pursuit of justice and truth has been an incredibly enriching experience as a director. My aspiration for this film is to reach audiences across the globe as it makes its mark on Netflix across 190 countries,” the filmmaker said.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

