Charli XCX to be recognised at Billboard Women in Music Awards
Entertainment

Charli XCX to be recognised at Billboard Women in Music Awards

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Charli XCX is set to be honoured with the Powerhouse Award at 2024’s Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Each year, the awards ceremony honours innovative artists who are successfully shaping the music landscape.

The “Visions” singer will be honoured for her work alongside the LGBTQIA+ icons Kylie Minogue, Maren Morris, Victoria Monet, and Ice Spice.

She will receive the honour for her contribution to music in films, her critically acclaimed albums, and her repeated appearances in Billboard’s Top 10.

Reacting to the announcement, the singer said she was “very honoured,” and also recognised her Pop Act BRIT nomination.

“Woah,” she continued. “I’ve never felt stronger about the music I’m making and it’s defo cool to be noticed but it’s also fun to be an outsider too. So, thank you!”

Charli later tweeted, “Thank you BRITS. No cigs under the table this year I promise!”.

She then wrote in a separate post, “The older I get, the more I struggle when I make my art. I have to fight my inner dialogue, my demons; the real voices and the voices in my head.

“I fight with myself about the purpose and the purpose of art itself. I’ve landed in a place where I feel that one must struggle to make good art. If you do not struggle you are making art for fun or as a hobby, not because you need to. and that’s ok but that’s not me.”

The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on 6 March.

Charli, who’s worked more recently with Sam Smith and for Barbie, has been dropping hints about her next album.

 

Shelbin MS

