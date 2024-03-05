Netflix drops trailer for dark comedy ‘Murder Mubarak’

Netflix on Tuesday dropped the official trailer for Murder Mubarak, its upcoming dark comedy film starring Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

The trailer introduces the setting of the crime at the Royal Delhi Club, where a series of strange events disrupt the peace and tranquillity of an elite club. Navigating this maze of lies, love, and hidden agendas is Pankaj Tripathi, portraying a relentless cop ACP Bhavani Singh with his own odd tactics to solve a murder mystery. He’s determined to expose the club members’ darkest secrets in this funny and entertaining whodunnit. The suspects include Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra.

Speaking about the trailer launch, producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films shared, “Our film is a journey into the depths of intrigue, where every twist and turn unveils a new layer of mystery and entertainment. Set at the Delhi Royal Club, it’s a suspense-filled tale filled with secrets. What truly sets this project apart is the passion and dedication poured into every aspect of its creation. From script to screen, Murder Mubarak is a labour of love that we can’t wait to share with audiences. It’s a testament to the incredible talent and commitment of everyone involved. Partnering with Netflix has granted us the opportunity to share this entertaining murder mystery narrative with a global audience, amplifying the reach and impact of our storytelling.”

Talking about the film, director Homi Adajania said, “It’s exciting to give our audiences a peek into the bizarre world of the Delhi Royal Club and its eccentric members in ‘Murder Mubarak.’ This film is about a murder mystery that unravels many more mysteries once the investigation starts. It’s captivating and hilarious at the same time. What makes this project even more special is our phenomenal multi-generational cast who breathe life into the story, bringing a unique freshness that’s very enjoyable to watch. This March, Murder Mubarak will be handed over to the audience who I hope will be entertained, surprised, and may even go back to figure out why they never saw the breadcrumbs that are scattered throughout this twisted whodunit.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director – Netflix Original Films, Netflix India, added, “Murder Mubarak is an entertaining whodunit headlined by a stellar ensemble cast. Director Homi Adajania has crafted a thriller with captivating twists and turns. We are excited to continue to partner with Maddock Films on such riveting stories. At Netflix, we are dedicated to entertaining a diverse audience and this film truly has it all — drama, comedy, love, and suspense.”

Murder Mubarak is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel Club You To Death. The murder mystery has been directed by Homi Adajania and it has been produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

The film is slated to stream on Netflix from March 15.