9.7 C
London
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentKumail Nanjiani joins the cast of ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Entertainment

Kumail Nanjiani joins the cast of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Netflix drops trailer for dark comedy ‘Murder Mubarak’

Netflix on Tuesday dropped the official trailer for Murder...
Entertainment

I do selective work out of choice: Karisma Kapoor

Actress Karisma Kapoor says she picks up roles only...
Entertainment

My dream is to work with Salman, says Pakistani actress Sarah Khan

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan, who has a huge fan...
Entertainment

Modi meets legendary actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met legendary actress Vyjayanthimala in...
Entertainment

Meera Syal to narrate ‘A History Of Women In 101 Objects’ audiobook

Meera Syal is set to narrate the audiobook of...

Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building season four at Hulu.

Nanjiani will appear in a recurring role that is mostly being kept under wraps but his character will be integral to the investigation, according to Variety.

The new season also features Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Molly Shannon with Meryl Streep, and the lead trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez set to reprise their roles.

Martin, Gomez, and Short play three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and end up finding themselves in the middle of one when a murder takes place in their Upper West Side apartment building. The show has been critically acclaimed for three seasons.

Martin, John Hoffman, Short, and Gomez all executive produce Only Murders in the Building along with Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. It was created by Martin and Hoffman for 20th Television Studio.

Nanjiani is best known for his role in the romantic comedy The Big Sick. He starred in the movie and also wrote the screenplay with his wife Emily Gordon.

The Pakistani-American comedian actor is also known for his role in the HBO comedy series Silicon Valley.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
I do selective work out of choice: Karisma Kapoor
Next article
Netflix drops trailer for dark comedy ‘Murder Mubarak’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Netflix drops trailer for dark comedy ‘Murder Mubarak’

Entertainment 0
Netflix on Tuesday dropped the official trailer for Murder...

Akshata Murty praises Sunak’s cooking skills

UK News 0
PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak has got the thumbs up...

UK negotiators in India to accelerate trade deal talks

Headline Story 0
A team of British negotiators have left for India...

Popular

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

UK to block entry of hate preachers, extremists: Report

UK News 0
Hate preachers with extremist Islamist views from countries such...

At the age 102, Iris Apfel had 3 million followers and was a fashion legend

Features 0
Renowned for her eclectic style and infectious personality, Iris...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc