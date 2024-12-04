5.2 C
New York
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Entertainment
Entertainment

‘We are coming for you,’ Nargis Fakhri’s first social media post after sister Aliya Fakri’s arrest

By: vibhuti

Date:

A screenshot of Nargis Fakhri's (L) Instagram post with Sonam Bajwa (C) and Jacqueline Fernandez (R). (Photo credit: @nargisfakhri)

Nargis Fakhri has shared her first Instagram post following her sister Aliya Fakhri’s arrest in a high-profile murder case in the United States. While the Bollywood actor has refrained from addressing the controversy directly, her post has captured significant attention online.

Nargis shared a picture on Instagram Stories featuring herself alongside her Housefull 5 co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Bajwa. The trio posed on set, looking cheerful and ready for their roles. Accompanying the photo, Nargis wrote, “We are coming for you,” leaving fans speculating about its intent.

The actor has reportedly not been in contact with her sister for over two decades. A source close to India Today stated, “She has not been in touch with her sister for over 20 years. The actor learned about the incident through the news, just like everyone else.” Meanwhile, their mother has publicly defended Aliya, expressing disbelief at the accusations. “I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody,” she said in media interviews.

Nargis Fakhri
Nargis Fakhri (C) with Sonam Bajwa (L) and Jacqueline Fernandez (R) on Nargis’s Instagram story. (Photo credit: @nargisfakhri)

Aliya Fakhri is accused of setting a garage on fire in Queens, New York, killing her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs and his friend Anastasia Ettienne. According to reports, Aliya acted out of anger after her ex-boyfriend rejected her reconciliation request. She faces nine charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder, and one arson charge. Her court appearance is scheduled for December 9.

While the controversy surrounding her sister unfolds, Nargis is focused on her Bollywood comeback. She is part of the upcoming Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film marks the fifth installment of the popular comedy franchise and features a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Chunky Panday. The film is slated for a June 2025 release.

Nargis’s cryptic post has fans intrigued, though the actor continues to maintain her distance from the unfolding family drama.

