Naga Chaitanya marries Sobhita Dhulipala in a grand ceremony at Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studio

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in a heartwarming ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, on Wednesday (4). The wedding was an intimate yet grand affair, attended by family members, close friends, and notable figures from the Telugu film industry. Celebrations were marked with joy, tradition, and an emotional note from Nagarjuna, the groom’s father.

Nagarjuna took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the first official photos from the wedding. In the pictures, the couple performs rituals with heartfelt dedication. One frame captures Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita with folded hands, seeking blessings. Nagarjuna accompanied these pictures with a touching note:

Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. 🌸💫 Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives. 💐 This celebration holds… pic.twitter.com/oBy83Q9qNm — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 4, 2024

He further added, “This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude.”

The bride, Sobhita Dhulipala, looked radiant in a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree, complemented by intricate bridal jewelry. Her ensemble perfectly encapsulated the essence of South Indian bridal elegance. Naga Chaitanya chose a traditional pancha, a tribute to his legendary grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR).

- Advertisement -

The wedding venue saw many prominent guests, including superstar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, who arrived to bless the newlyweds. Fans also shared their love for the couple online, with hashtags like #NagaChaitanya and #SobhitaDhulipala trending across platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

The couple’s journey to this memorable day began earlier this year when they got engaged on August 8, 2024. Nagarjuna had shared the joyous news with a heartfelt post: “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love.”

The pre-wedding festivities were equally captivating, steeped in tradition. The couple celebrated Mangalasnanam, haldi, and the Pelli Kuthuru ceremony, with Sobhita sharing glimpses of the joyous occasions on her social media.