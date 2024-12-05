Tripti Dimri tops IMDb’s 2024 list, outshines Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone

Triptii Dimri, known for her stellar performances in Animal, Bad Newz, and the much-anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has had a remarkable year. From receiving widespread admiration for her roles to dominating social media, Dimri has cemented her place in the entertainment industry.

Adding to her list of accolades, she has now claimed the top spot on IMDb’s list of the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024, surpassing big names like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

Born in Uttarakhand, Triptii Dimri ventured into Bollywood with Poster Boys but gained critical acclaim with her role in the 2018 film Laila Majnu. Her portrayal of complex characters in Bulbbul and Qala further established her as a rising star.

Known for her versatility and captivating screen presence, Dimri is often celebrated as one of the finest talents of her generation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

- Advertisement -

On December 5, IMDb revealed its annual list based on the page views of over 250 million global visitors. Triptii shared her gratitude, saying, “It is indeed a huge honour to be ranked No. 1 on the list. This recognition is a testament to the incredible support of my fans and the hard work of everyone I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with.”

Deepika Padukone, who welcomed motherhood this year, ranked second, with significant releases like Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD. Ishaan Khatter, whose fan base surged due to his role in The Perfect Couple alongside Nicole Kidman, secured the third spot.