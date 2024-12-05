Priyanka Chopra relocates her production house Purple Pebble Pictures to the US

Priyanka Chopra, one of India’s most successful global stars, has shifted her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, from India to the United States. This significant move was confirmed by her mother, Madhu Chopra, during an interview with Instant Bollywood, sparking speculation about Priyanka’s future plans in both Bollywood and Hollywood.

Madhu Chopra highlighted Purple Pebble Pictures’ success in producing regional Indian films before the relocation. The banner has been instrumental in creating critically acclaimed projects, including National Award-winning films like Ventilator and Paani. Speaking about the decision, Madhu said, “Purple Pebbles has moved to America, so we are not making any films in India for now. But God willing, Priyanka will come to India to make movies, so we will see then.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The production house, launched in 2016, initially focused on promoting regional cinema. It debuted with the Bhojpuri film Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi and quickly garnered recognition with Ventilator, a Marathi dramedy directed by Rajesh Mapuskar. Ventilator won three National Awards for direction, editing, and sound mixing.

Priyanka’s banner also ventured into Nepali cinema with Pahuna: The Little Visitors in 2018, directed by Paakhi Tyrewala. The Marathi film Paani, released in 2019, earned the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation. Over the years, Purple Pebble Pictures expanded its horizons to produce films in Punjabi, Assamese, and English.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka herself has starred in two of her banner’s notable productions—Shonali Bose’s 2019 Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink and Ramin Bahrani’s 2020 Netflix adaptation The White Tiger.

- Advertisement -

While Priyanka’s focus on global projects intensifies, her Bollywood fans eagerly await her return to Indian cinema. Speculations about her involvement in Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, continue to make headlines. However, when asked about Priyanka’s future plans, Madhu Chopra clarified, “There are no plans as of now.”

On the Hollywood front, Priyanka remains busy with high-profile projects. She recently wrapped the second season of the Russo Brothers’ Citadel in London. She is also set to appear in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, and The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers. The latter is a period drama set in the 19th-century Caribbean, where Priyanka will portray a former female pirate confronting her past to protect her family.

As Purple Pebble Pictures transitions to the US, the production house’s future projects are expected to reflect Priyanka’s global stature. The move signifies a strategic alignment with her international career while leaving a legacy in Indian cinema that has inspired many filmmakers and artists.