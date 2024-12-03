-0.2 C
Entertainment

Madhu Chopra reveals Purple Pebble Pictures was Priyanka Chopra’s plan B

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 07: Madhu Chopra (L) and Priyanka Chopra attend the 'Pahuna: The Little Visitors' premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Scotiabank Theatre on September 7, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, revealed on the Something Bigger Show podcast that their production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, was originally established as Priyanka’s Plan B. Founded in 2015, just before Priyanka’s international debut with Quantico, the company aimed to provide stability during her Hollywood transition.

“When she decided to work in Hollywood, I told her, ‘You are at the peak of your career here, and you want to go to the U.S. and start from scratch. We need something to fall back on,’” Madhu said. She explained that the production house gave Priyanka confidence, allowing her to focus on her Hollywood career without abandoning her roots.

Purple Pebble Pictures has flourished alongside Priyanka’s global success. The company focuses on regional films and supports newcomers across writing, directing, and acting. “She had it hard, so she wants to give a platform to others,” Madhu added.

The production house debuted with the Bhojpuri film Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi in 2016, followed by the Marathi film Ventilator, which won three National Awards. Other notable projects include the Nepali film Pahuna: The Little Visitors and the Marathi film Paani, which earned the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation.

Priyanka has also starred in some of her co-productions, including The Sky Is Pink and The White Tiger. Most recently, she produced the English film Born Hungry.

By embracing regional cinema and nurturing fresh talent, Purple Pebble Pictures stands as a testament to Priyanka’s vision and commitment to storytelling.

