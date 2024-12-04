‘I have actively been looking for something I want to do in Hindi,’ Priyanka Chopra hints working in Bollywood after five years gap

Priyanka Chopra, the global icon known for seamlessly transitioning between Bollywood and Hollywood, has teased fans with a potential return to Hindi cinema. In a recent interview, the actress revealed she has been actively exploring Hindi film scripts despite her packed Hollywood schedule. Priyanka’s last Bollywood film was The Sky Is Pink in 2019, and her hint of “something up her sleeve” has left fans eagerly anticipating her next move.

In an interview with HT City, Priyanka shared, “Not joking, I meet many filmmakers here, read scripts. I have actively been looking for something I want to do in Hindi. This year was really busy for me. But I have something up my sleeve, I will leave it at that.”

While speaking about the much-anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa, Priyanka refrained from giving a clear update, instead directing queries to Excel Entertainment, the production house behind the project. The film, announced in 2021, was set to feature Priyanka alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, scheduling conflicts among the stars have delayed the project.

Beyond her Bollywood plans, Priyanka has been busy with high-profile Hollywood ventures. She recently wrapped up filming for the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. Sharing her experience, she posted on social media, “We wrapped Citadel Season 2! This year has been a whirlwind for me, but being surrounded by so much love and support makes everything easier. Now, I’m diving into the holiday season.”

Priyanka’s upcoming Hollywood release, The Bluff, adds to her impressive global repertoire. Fans are excited to see what the actress, celebrated for her versatility and ability to bridge East and West, will bring to Bollywood with her highly anticipated return.

With her hint of upcoming Hindi projects, Priyanka continues to prove her dedication to maintaining a balance between her roots in Indian cinema and her flourishing international career.