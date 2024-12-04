‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ to premiere with Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ teaser on 12,500+ screens

The excitement surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule has reached a fever pitch as the highly anticipated sequel prepares for its December 5 release. Adding to the buzz is the teaser of Sunny Deol’s upcoming action film, Jaat, which will premiere in over 12,500 screens worldwide, attached to Pushpa 2. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, with paid premieres held on December 4.

Actor Randeep Hooda, who also plays a significant role in Jaat, announced the teaser’s release on social media. Sharing a striking poster of Sunny Deol, he wrote, “The Grandest teaser launch for #JAAT. Witness the MASSIVE #JaatTeaser in 12,500+ screens worldwide exclusively with #Pushpa2TheRule.” Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat promises to be an action-packed spectacle.

The Grandest teaser launch for #JAAT 🔥 Witness the MASSIVE #JaatTeaser in 12,500+ screens worldwide exclusively with #Pushpa2TheRule Enjoy the glimpse of the MASS FEAST on the big screens ❤‍🔥 Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol

Directed by @megopichand

Produced by… pic.twitter.com/1MaKUbBP6b — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) December 4, 2024

The teaser offers fans a glimpse of Sunny Deol’s dynamic character, seen wielding a massive fan. The film also features Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra, with music composed by Thaman S. Cinematography by Rishi Punjabi and editing by Navin Nooli add to the technical brilliance of the project.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule brings back Allu Arjun in his iconic role as Pushpa Raj, a daily wage laborer-turned-red sanders smuggler, with Rashmika Mandanna as his wife Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The sequel continues the gripping narrative of Pushpa: The Rise (2021), which ended with a tense face-off between Pushpa and Bhanwar.

- Advertisement -

The sequel has already created history with its advance bookings crossing ₹100 crore worldwide. Scheduled for a pan-India release, the film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Hindi. Fans are eager to witness the high-octane action and drama as Pushpa’s story unfolds further.

As audiences flock to theaters for Pushpa 2, the Jaat teaser adds an exciting element, giving viewers a double treat of action-packed entertainment.