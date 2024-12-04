Spotify Wrapped 2024: Everything you need to know about the release date and features

For music lovers around the globe, the arrival of Spotify Wrapped is one of the most anticipated events of the year. This personalized recap of your top songs, artists, and listening habits has become a cherished tradition since its debut. While previous editions of Spotify Wrapped have typically launched in late November, this year’s release date came slightly later. Here’s everything you need to know about Spotify Wrapped 2024, including its features, release timing, and how to access it.

Spotify introduced its Year in Music feature in 2015, giving users a detailed insight into their listening habits. A year later, it was rebranded as Spotify Wrapped, and since then, it has evolved into a rich and interactive experience. Users now look forward to its quirky data insights, including fun facts like the astrological signs of their favorite artists or the color of their music aura.

In 2023, Spotify introduced a new feature called Sound Town, which paired listeners with a city representing their music tastes and artist preferences. Beyond the data, one of Wrapped’s biggest appeals is its shareability. Social media platforms light up with users posting their Wrapped highlights, comparing top artists, and celebrating music trends.

This year, Spotify Wrapped 2024 officially launched on Wednesday (4). The platform teased its arrival last week with hints that the feature was “almost here.” While its release date this year is slightly delayed compared to past years—Spotify Wrapped 2023 launched on November 29, 2022 dropped on November 30, and 2021 and 2020 versions debuted on December 1—fans are as excited as ever.

#SpotifyWrapped is all about celebrating the fans, artists, authors, podcasters, and creators who made 2024 the record-breaking, culture-making, fandom-shaking year it was. So, let’s get to it… — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) December 4, 2024

Accessing your Wrapped is simple. Spotify explains that users only need an active Spotify account and an up-to-date app. The company emphasized in a November 27 news release, “If your phone isn’t set to automatically update the app and you haven’t manually updated it in a while, you may be missing out on some pretty great features. An up-to-date app means you’re getting a fully optimized Wrapped experience. When the time comes for the big reveal of your personalized 2024 listening trends, you want to be ready.”

Another common question is about the data collection timeline for Wrapped. Spotify clarified via an X (formerly Twitter) post on October 31, stating, “Spotify Wrapped doesn’t stop counting on October 31st.” This confirmed that listening data extends beyond Halloween, though the exact cutoff date remains undisclosed.

With Spotify Wrapped 2024 now live, users can dive into their personalized stats, explore their top artists, and revel in the year’s best musical memories. Whether it’s discovering your most-played tracks or sharing your results with friends, Wrapped continues to be a celebration of music and individuality.