Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya to marry Sobhita Dhulipala, wedding rituals begin

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have officially kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations, embracing rich South Indian traditions. On Friday, visuals from Sobhita’s Pelli Raata ceremony surfaced online, revealing the intimate gathering that included Naga Chaitanya. Sources shed light on the significance of these rituals and how both families came together to honor their cultural heritage.

The pre-wedding rituals started with the Pelli Raata ceremony, a customary celebration marking the transition of the bride-to-be into her new role. Following this, Sobhita participated in the Mangalasnaanam rituals, the Telugu equivalent of the Haldi ceremony, where turmeric paste is applied to bless the couple with health and prosperity.

Another significant event was the Pelli Kuthuru ceremony, during which Sobhita donned stunning bridal attire. Married women performed an Aarti for her, offered blessings, and presented bangles as a symbol of goodwill and happiness.

According to a source at the event, “Sobhita’s wedding festivities began with the Pelli Raata ceremony which is usually done before the girl becomes a bride. Then they had the Mangalasnaanam rituals… She was blessed by married women and given bangles.”

The ceremonies also brought the two families closer, as Naga Chaitanya’s father, veteran actor Nagarjuna, joined the festivities alongside Sobhita’s family for an intimate lunch. The elegant and culturally rich celebrations highlighted the couple’s commitment to honoring their roots.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya’s engagement took place in August in Hyderabad during a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. Nagarjuna officially announced the engagement on social media by sharing pictures of the joyous occasion. The couple is set to tie the knot on December 4 in Hyderabad.

This marks Naga Chaitanya’s second marriage, following his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which was publicly announced in October 2021. Despite this, the actor has found love again with Sobhita, and the couple’s traditional celebrations are winning hearts.

The blend of familial warmth and cultural pride has made these pre-wedding festivities a memorable experience for everyone involved. The upcoming wedding is eagerly anticipated, with fans and well-wishers awaiting more glimpses of the star-studded events.