Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala get engaged | See exclusive first photos and blessings from Nagarjuna

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged. They exchanged rings at 9:42 a.m., and Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, shared the news on Twitter. The couple has also shared their first pictures from the engagement ceremony.

Nagarjuna wrote on social media, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love.”

In the photos, Sobhita looks beautiful in a peach silk saree and traditional gold jewelry, with peach flowers in her hair. Chaitanya looks elegant in an all-white outfit. Fans have sent their congratulations and good wishes to the couple. Comments included, “Big big congratulations,” and “Best wishes to Chay and the Akkineni family.”

The engagement ceremony took place at Nagarjuna’s home in Hyderabad. Amala Akkineni, Nagarjuna’s wife, and Akhil, Chaitanya’s brother, were present, along with Sobhita’s parents. Nagarjuna’s home is a well-known landmark in Hyderabad’s upscale Jubilee Hills.

Earlier, there were rumors about Naga Chaitanya’s second marriage. Sources close to him had denied these rumors, stating that he was still in a relationship with Sobhita and would keep their relationship private until they decided to announce it officially. Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but they separated in 2021.