Top 10 tourist destinations to visit in India in August

For Indian Americans planning a trip to India in August, here are ten fantastic locations to visit, each offering unique experiences and cultural richness:

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: British abode of India

Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is renowned for its colonial architecture, stunning landscapes, and pleasant climate. Key attractions include The Ridge, Mall Road, and Jakhoo Temple, offering panoramic views and historical charm. Shimla’s culture blends British and Himachali influences, visible in its architecture and local festivals. The town’s history as a summer capital of British India adds to its allure. Local dishes to try include Chana Madra (spicy chickpea curry), Siddu (steamed bread), and Himachali Pulao. The scenic beauty, rich history, and unique cuisine make Shimla a captivating destination.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh: Town with Tibetan influence

Manali, nestled in Himachal Pradesh, is a popular hill station known for its breathtaking landscapes and adventure activities. Key destinations include Solang Valley for skiing, Rohtang Pass for panoramic views, and Hadimba Temple for its unique architecture. Manali’s culture reflects a mix of Himachali traditions and Tibetan influences, visible in local festivals and crafts.

Historically, it served as a gateway to the ancient trade route to Ladakh. Local dishes to savor include Chana Madra (spicy chickpea curry), Kullu Trout (freshwater fish), and Sidu (steamed bread). Manali’s vibrant culture, stunning scenery, and delicious cuisine make it a must-visit.

- Advertisement -

Munnar, Kerala: City draped in tea plantations

Munnar, in Kerala, is a renowned hill station famous for its tea gardens and lush landscapes. Key attractions include the tea estates of Kolukkumalai, Eravikulam National Park for wildlife and stunning views, and the tranquil Mattupetty Dam. Munnar’s culture reflects traditional Kerala life, with local festivals like Onam and vibrant arts.

Historically, it was a major tea-growing area during the British colonial period. Local dishes to try include Appam (rice pancakes), Stew (spicy vegetable curry), and Puttu (steamed rice cakes). Munnar’s serene environment, rich history, and flavorful cuisine offer a unique and enriching experience.

Udaipur, Rajasthan: City of Royal Maharajas

Udaipur, known as the “City of Lakes,” boasts stunning attractions like the City Palace, Lake Pichola, and the picturesque Jag Mandir. Its culture is steeped in royal heritage and traditional Rajasthani arts, with festivals such as Diwali and the Mewar Festival celebrated with grandeur.

Historically, Udaipur was the capital of the Mewar Kingdom, renowned for its beautiful palaces and lakes. Local dishes include Dal Baati Churma (lentil curry with baked bread), Gatte ki Sabzi (gram flour dumplings in spicy gravy), and the sweet treat Ghevar. Udaipur’s enchanting scenery, rich history, and delicious cuisine make it a captivating destination.

Goa: Illuminating nightlife and beaches

Goa, famous for its vibrant beaches like Baga and Anjuna, offers diverse attractions such as the historic Fort Aguada and the Basilica of Bom Jesus. Its culture reflects a blend of Portuguese and Indian influences, evident in its colorful festivals and lively music scene. Historically, Goa was a Portuguese colony until 1961, which is reflected in its colonial architecture and heritage.

Local dishes include Goan Fish Curry (spicy coconut curry), Bebinca (layered dessert), and Xacuti (rich, spicy curry). Goa’s lively atmosphere, beautiful coastline, and unique cultural heritage make it a popular destination for relaxation and exploration.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Yoga Capital of the World

Rishikesh, known as the “Yoga Capital of the World,” attracts visitors with its serene ashrams and the sacred Ganges River. Popular spots include the iconic Laxman Jhula and Ram Jhula bridges, and the tranquil Parmarth Niketan ashram. The city’s culture is deeply rooted in spirituality and yoga, hosting numerous meditation and wellness retreats. Historically, Rishikesh has been a significant pilgrimage site for centuries.

Local dishes include Chaat (savory snacks), Aloo Puri (potato curry with deep-fried bread), and fresh fruit juices. Rishikesh’s combination of spiritual depth, natural beauty, and local cuisine offers a unique and enriching experience.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Abode of royal, rich heritage

Jaipur, the “Pink City,” is renowned for its majestic forts and palaces, including the Amber Fort, City Palace, and Hawa Mahal. The city’s culture reflects its royal heritage, with vibrant festivals and traditional crafts like block printing and jewelry-making. Historically, Jaipur was founded in 1727 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II and is known for its planned layout and architecture.

Local dishes feature rich flavors and spices, with popular items including Dal Baati Churma (lentils with baked bread and sweet crumbles), Gatte ki Sabzi (gram flour dumplings in curry), and spicy Pyaaz Kachori. Jaipur’s heritage and cuisine offer a royal and flavorful experience.

Kerala Backwaters: God’s land of beauty

Kerala’s backwaters, a network of serene lagoons and canals, are famed for their tranquil houseboat cruises. Popular destinations include Alleppey, Kumarakom, and Kollam, where visitors can experience lush landscapes and traditional village life. The backwaters’ culture reflects a rich blend of local traditions, with boat races and festivals celebrating the region’s heritage.

Historically, this waterway system was vital for trade and transportation. Local dishes like Kerala Sadya (a feast of rice, vegetables, and curries served on a banana leaf), Fish Moilee (a spicy coconut milk-based fish curry), and Puttu (steamed rice cakes) highlight the area’s diverse and flavorful cuisine.

Darjeeling, West Bengal: British summer retreat

Darjeeling, nestled in the Himalayas, is renowned for the stunning views of Kanchenjunga and its charming tea estates. Key attractions include the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Tiger Hill for sunrise views, and the lush tea gardens. The town’s culture is a blend of Tibetan, Nepali, and Bengali influences, reflected in its festivals and daily life.

Historically, it was a British summer retreat. Local dishes include Momos (steamed dumplings), Thukpa (noodle soup), and Darjeeling tea. The region’s serene environment, cultural diversity, and historical significance make it a unique destination.

Pondicherry: French colonial charm

Pondicherry, known for its French colonial charm, offers attractions like the serene Promenade Beach, the Aurobindo Ashram, and the colorful French Quarter with its colonial architecture. The city reflects a blend of French and Indian cultures, evident in its vibrant festivals and unique lifestyle.

Historically, it was a French settlement until 1954, which influences its distinctive architecture and cuisine. Local dishes include Bouillabaisse (a French-style fish stew), Biryani (a fragrant rice dish), and various seafood delicacies. Pondicherry’s culture is enriched by its arts, tranquil atmosphere, and a fusion of Tamil and French traditions.

These destinations offer a mix of natural beauty, cultural richness, and unique experiences, making them perfect for a visit in August.