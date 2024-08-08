Local Indian DJ plays ‘Magenta Riddim’, DJ Snake reacts | Watch video

A video showcasing the vibrant energy of Gobranawapara, a village in the Raipur district of Chhattisgarh, has recently gone viral, captivating audiences worldwide. The video, shared on a DJ’s Instagram handle, features locals energetically vibing to DJ Snake’s popular track, “Magenta Riddim.”

This electrifying footage has amassed around 6 million views, thanks in part to DJ Snake himself who commented on the post, amplifying its reach.

The video captures an exhilarating scene of villagers dancing on a truck, their enthusiasm and rhythmic movements perfectly syncing with the pulsating beats of “Magenta Riddim.” This spontaneous celebration has not only showcased the joy of the people of Gobranawapara but also highlighted the universal appeal of music in bringing communities together.

DJ Snake, renowned for his global hits, including “Turn Down for What” and “Lean On,” has cemented his status as a leading figure in the electronic dance music (EDM) scene. The track “Magenta Riddim” is a testament to his ability to blend diverse musical influences into a catchy, energetic anthem.

Remarkably, the music video for “Magenta Riddim” was shot in India, featuring stunning visuals that reflect the country’s rich cultural landscape. The vibrant colors and lively dance sequences in the video echo the same spirit seen in the viral Instagram post.

The connection between the video’s setting and the song’s origins in India highlights a broader trend of cross-cultural exchange, where global artists find inspiration in local traditions. DJ Snake’s acknowledgment of the viral video underscores the growing recognition of how music transcends borders, celebrating the joyous connection between people and their shared love for rhythm and dance.